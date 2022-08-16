POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
How should US repair Biden’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan?
03:38
World
The Taliban has marked a year since it seized the Afghan capital in a rapid takeover that triggered political and economic crisis. TRT World speaks to Professor Thomas Johnson of the Naval Postgraduate School on how the Biden administration, which has been blamed for the chaotic withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, should repair the damage it has caused. #Biden #Afghanistan #Taliban
August 16, 2022
