Will Biden's Inflation Reduction Act lower inflation?

Joe Biden has signed into law the most significant climate legislation in US history. The Inflation Reduction Act is a $750B package, the president calls the final piece of his domestic agenda. The Act is not just about climate it will also impose new taxes on large corporations, setting a minimum of 15% for companies. Cornelia Meyer, chairperson and the CEO of Meyer Resources explains. #InflationReductionAct #Biden #COVID