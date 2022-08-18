POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Germany set to slash taxes on energy consumption
04:03
BizTech
Germany set to slash taxes on energy consumption
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says his government is slashing taxes on energy consumption in a bid to rein in rising prices. Facing off with Russia over its attack on Ukraine, is coming at a steep cost for the European Union. Its energy supplies are under threat, and the bloc is rushing to import liquefied natural gas to make up for a reduction in shipments from Russia. For more on this, we were joined by the CEO of Meyer Resources, Cornelia Meyer from Bern. #Germany #EnergyTaxes #OlafScholz
August 18, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?