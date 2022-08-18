POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Why is there so much controversy about a new market for coca in Bolivia?
03:23
World
Why is there so much controversy about a new market for coca in Bolivia?
The battle is on for control of Bolivia’s coveted coca market. The legal business from farming the plant is worth around $173M a year in the South American country. So it's surprising the government is locked in a dispute with the biggest producers group. Protests by the group began earlier this month, calling for a parallel market to be shut down. Francisco Dominguez, head of the research group on Latin America at Middlesex University, discusses what’s behind the dispute. #Bolivia #Cocoa #Protests
August 18, 2022
