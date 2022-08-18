POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Is an army of hackers funding North Korea's nuclear programme?
26:00
World
Is an army of hackers funding North Korea's nuclear programme?
North Korea is the most isolated nation on earth and also one of the most feared, and that’s largely because it’s leader, Kim Jong un is not only a brutal dictator he’s an unpredictable man with access to nuclear weapons. But how is one of the poorest nations on the planet able to fund such a costly and dangerous nuclear weapons programme? According to the US, Pyongyang has an army of hackers stealing vast sums of cryptocurrency, and Washington is worried. Guests: Daniel Pinkston International Relations Lecturer at Troy University Philip Ingram Former British Military Intelligence Officer Tom O'Connor Senior Foreign Policy Writer for the Newsweek Magazine
August 18, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?