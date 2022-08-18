POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Erdogan: We believe war will end at the negotiating table
05:21
World
Erdogan: We believe war will end at the negotiating table
A trilateral summit between Turkish President Erdogan, his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the United Nations Chief Antonio Guterres has concluded in the Ukrainian city of Lviv. President Erdogan says they believe the war will end at the negotiating table. The meeting has been dubbed the most significant in Ukraine since the conflict began in February. Huseyin Alptekin from Istanbul Medipol University weighs in. #Erdogan #Guterres #Zelenskyy
August 18, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?