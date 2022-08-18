What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Erdogan: We believe war will end at the negotiating table

A trilateral summit between Turkish President Erdogan, his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the United Nations Chief Antonio Guterres has concluded in the Ukrainian city of Lviv. President Erdogan says they believe the war will end at the negotiating table. The meeting has been dubbed the most significant in Ukraine since the conflict began in February. Huseyin Alptekin from Istanbul Medipol University weighs in. #Erdogan #Guterres #Zelenskyy