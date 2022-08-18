POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Is there a double standard in the treatment of refugees?
Is there a double standard in the treatment of refugees?
The head of the World Health Organization has described the situation in Tigray as 'the worst disaster on Earth'. Not for the first time, he's suggested conflicts in some parts of the world are ignored due to systemic racism. The last time he made the suggestion was a few months ago, when talking about how some different nations have welcomed Ukrainian refugees. Rafal Pankowski from the Collegium Civitas discusses the role race plays in the treatment of refugees. #racism #TedrosAdhanomGhebreyesus #Tigray
August 18, 2022
