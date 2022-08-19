BizTech Share

Gas prices in Europe edge higher as energy crisis pounds the region

European natural gas futures extended their gains to record-highs, as an energy-supply crunch continues to batter the region, amid signs that fuel is becoming too costly for industrial use and power generation. Prices are about 11 times higher than they usually are for this time of the year, and costs are spiraling for households and businesses, at their fastest pace in decades. For more, OANDA's senior market analyst Craig Erlam joined us from London. #Europe #EnergyPrices #NaturalGas