POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Gas prices in Europe edge higher as energy crisis pounds the region
03:40
BizTech
Gas prices in Europe edge higher as energy crisis pounds the region
European natural gas futures extended their gains to record-highs, as an energy-supply crunch continues to batter the region, amid signs that fuel is becoming too costly for industrial use and power generation. Prices are about 11 times higher than they usually are for this time of the year, and costs are spiraling for households and businesses, at their fastest pace in decades. For more, OANDA's senior market analyst Craig Erlam joined us from London. #Europe #EnergyPrices #NaturalGas
August 19, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?