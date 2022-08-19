POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Why has Israel designated Palestinian NGOs as 'terrorist organisations'?
03:49
World
The United States and the UN are demanding Israel explain its actions after the Israeli army shut down seven Palestinian NGOs in the occupied West Bank. Israeli forces broke into the offices of various aid groups, ransacking and confiscating their equipment. The Palestinian Authority has condemned the raids and called on the organisations to resume their work. Omar Shakir from Human Rights Watch explains. #Israel #Palestine #AlHaq
August 19, 2022
