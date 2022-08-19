Significance of Lviv meeting in contributing to peace in Ukraine

What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reassured his Ukrainian counterpart that Ankara is committed to resolving the conflict with Russia. In a meeting with Volodomyr Zelenskyy and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in Lviv, President Erdogan also hailed the Turkish-mediated deal that's allowed grain to leave Ukrainian ports. Tarik Oguzlu from Istanbul Aydin University unpacks the positives from this trilateral meeting in Lviv. #Lviv #Erdogan #Zelenskyy