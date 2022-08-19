World Share

Türkiye, Israel Agree to Reappoint Ambassadors

After four tense years, Türkiye and Israel are set to fully restore diplomatic ties. The two countries announced the reappointment of ambassadors to their posts in Tel Aviv and Ankara. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu made a visit to Israel in May, the first such trip in 15 years. The diplomatic breakthrough comes after more than a decade of animosity, which started over Israel's raid on a Turkish aid ship back in 2010 that left several aid workers dead. After a slow thaw, Ankara again recalled its ambassador in 2018, in response to a deadly crackdown by Israel on its border with Gaza. But now, both countries are looking to put those tense years behind them as key opportunities such as energy cooperation and a wider regional realignment take hold. Guests: Nimrod Goren President of the Mitvim Institute Ahmet Keser Associate Professor at Hasan Kalyoncu University