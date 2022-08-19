POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Competition among streaming giants heats up post-pandemic
04:12
BizTech
Competition among streaming giants heats up post-pandemic
Moving on now to the US, where the streaming landscape is going through a major shakeup. Industry pioneer Netflix recently lost its lead as the biggest name in the game to Disney, which now has more paying subscribers around the world. Now the company that owns franchises like Star Wars, Marvel, and Pixar on top of its already-formidable library could start leaning on other popular assets to solidify its dominance. Daniel Ives is managing director at Wedbush Securities. He says sports content could be the next frontier where streaming services battle it out for a greater market share. #Streaming #Disney #Netflix
August 19, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?