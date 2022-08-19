BizTech Share

Natural gas prices soar in EU as supplies from Russia plunge

In the EU, energy costs are spiraling to record levels. Supplies from Russia are dwindling after the bloc's tough stance against Moscow over its attack on Ukraine. And domestic energy sources, like nuclear power and hydroelectric plants are struggling to raise their output, because of a severe drought in the region. European governments are setting aside funds to subsidize domestic and commercial consumers. Meanwhile, the UK plans to dole out cash handouts to shield its most vulnerable consumers from energy price hikes. For more on this, we spoke to Neil Atkinson in Paris and Taha Arvas in Istanbul.