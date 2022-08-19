POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Natural gas prices soar in EU as supplies from Russia plunge
11:15
BizTech
Natural gas prices soar in EU as supplies from Russia plunge
In the EU, energy costs are spiraling to record levels. Supplies from Russia are dwindling after the bloc's tough stance against Moscow over its attack on Ukraine. And domestic energy sources, like nuclear power and hydroelectric plants are struggling to raise their output, because of a severe drought in the region. European governments are setting aside funds to subsidize domestic and commercial consumers. Meanwhile, the UK plans to dole out cash handouts to shield its most vulnerable consumers from energy price hikes. For more on this, we spoke to Neil Atkinson in Paris and Taha Arvas in Istanbul. #EuropeanUnion #EnergyPrices #EnergySubsidies
August 19, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?