World Share

Africa Matters: Mali Security Challenge

This week, we focus on Mali, where a surge in terror attacks is threatening stability. International defence and terrorism consultant David Otto discusses some of the reasons behind the escalating violence. In South Africa, we speak to the families of miners killed in the Marikana massacre who are still demanding justice ten years on. And we look at how Senegalese restaurants are giving customers new flavours to explore as they put ancient grains back on menus.