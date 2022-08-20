What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

Daesh terrorist jailed for life for the murder of four Americans

A British man who joined the Daesh terror group in Syria and became part of a gang of torturers has been given eight life sentences by an American court. El Shafee Elsheik will have no chance of parole. He was convicted in April of hostage-taking, conspiracy to murder American citizens, and supporting a terrorist organisation. From Virginia, our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports.