POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Belgian electricity prices set new record
02:44
BizTech
Belgian electricity prices set new record
An expected surge in UK energy prices this winter is being described as a national emergency, posing at least as great a financial threat as the coronavirus pandemic. The upcoming increase is predicted to push a majority of households into fuel poverty, and put a strain on budgets that could hammer industries like hospitality, travel and retail. In Europe, things aren't getting any better. The cost of electricity in Belgium reached a new record on Sunday, thanks to a lack of wind and the expectation of high temperatures next week. For more, we spoke to Jack Parrock in Brussels. #Europe #Belgium #EnergyPrices
August 22, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?