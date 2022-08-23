POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Should we clone endangered species?
25:50
World
Should we clone endangered species?
DESCRIPTION: The International Union for Conservation of Nature predicts that by the end of this century, nearly all critically endangered animals - those already close to extinction - and almost 70% of those whose decline is being closely watched, could be lost forever. Latest estimates say there are as few as 115,000 hippos. left in the world. Some scientists see cloning as the best way to preserve endangered species, providing the means to bring them back to life. GUESTS: Andrew Pask Professor at the University of Melbourne Kalpana Surendranath Molecular Cell Biologist Tiit Maran Director of Tallinn Zoological Gardens Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
August 23, 2022
