Does Latvia’s refugee policy discriminate?
25:00
World
Latvia is under fire for blocking hundreds of refugees on its border. A new allegation casts light on what some call a double standard that violates human rights. Amnesty International says that Latvia welcomed in more than 34,000 refugees fleeing Ukraine. However, refugees mainly from Iraq and Afghanistan, were left to fend for themselves on the border from Belarus. Is this a policy of discrimination? And how does Latvia defend the practice? Guests: Ieva Raubisko Asylum and Migration Policy Analyst Maris Andzans Director of the Center for Geopolitical Studies Riga Juris Kaza Journalist
August 24, 2022
