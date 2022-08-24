POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Montenegro's Government Falls After No-confidence Vote
25:14
World
Montenegro's Government Falls After No-confidence Vote
Montenegro's government has fallen once again in just four months, after parliament passed a no-confidence vote. It follows a controversial deal with the Serbian Orthodox Church and it regulates relations between the Church and the state of Montenegro. Although Montenegro declared its independence from Serbia in 2006, its church did not gain autonomy. The deal sparked protests, and was criticised by pro-Western parties for giving the church too much power. Mirjana Miladinovic has more from Podgorica. Also, EU-mediated talks between Kosovo and Serbia were held last week in Brussels with an appeal to both sides to be flexible. While the meeting ended without a compromise on a border dispute and mutual recognition issues, the leaders have agreed to continue the talks. And after tensions escalated between Kosovo and Serbia late last month, Serbs in northern Kosovo responded with protests by blocking roads. NATO's Kosovo Force announced it has increased its presence in the country's north to address the security challenges. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉http://trt.world/fvfp
August 24, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?