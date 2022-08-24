World Share

Six years since Türkiye's first successful Syria operation

It's been six years since Türkiye launched Operation Euphrates Shield. It was the country’s first military campaign to be successfully executed in Syria targeting the Daesh and YPG terror groups. The seven-month mission ended with the liberation of Al Bab from Daesh. It also weakened the YPG terror group and prevented it from creating a strong base in Syria. Murat Yesiltas, director of foreign policy research at the SETA foundation, unpacks the significance of this operation six years on. #OperationEuphratesShield #Pkkterrorists #Syria