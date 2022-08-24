POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Six years since Türkiye's first successful Syria operation
04:17
World
Six years since Türkiye's first successful Syria operation
It's been six years since Türkiye launched Operation Euphrates Shield. It was the country’s first military campaign to be successfully executed in Syria targeting the Daesh and YPG terror groups. The seven-month mission ended with the liberation of Al Bab from Daesh. It also weakened the YPG terror group and prevented it from creating a strong base in Syria. Murat Yesiltas, director of foreign policy research at the SETA foundation, unpacks the significance of this operation six years on. #OperationEuphratesShield #Pkkterrorists #Syria
August 24, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?