Pakistani ruling party leader doubts Khan violated anti-terror laws
A leader of Pakistan’s ruling Muslim League Party, Muhammad Zubair Umar, tells Newsmakers that he doubts former Prime Minister Imran Khan's actions violate anti-terrorism law. He made the admission during our debate, which included a senior member of Khan’s PTI party. Watch the segment to find out why. Guests: Muhammad Zubair Umar Senior Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Fawad Chaudhry Senior Leader of the PTI party Imtiaz Gul Executive Director of Center for Research and Security Studies
August 25, 2022
