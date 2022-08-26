POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Further rate hikes flagged in latest ECB minutes
04:57
BizTech
Further rate hikes flagged in latest ECB minutes
European markets are set for a higher open on Friday as global attention turns to US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at Jackson Hole economic symposium later today. Many analysts expect the chairman to adopt a hawkish tone and reiterate the Fed's commitment to dragging inflation back toward target. Meanwhile, the ECB's July meeting minutes were released, and they show that policymakers are increasingly concerned that inflation is getting entrenched, even as the risk of a recessions is looming in the bloc. For more, we spoke to David Madden, Equiti Capital market analyst in London. #JacksonHole #InterestRates #Inflation
August 26, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?