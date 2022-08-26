BizTech Share

Economic consequences of Russia’s attack on Ukraine

It's been six months since Russia began its attack on Ukraine. Ukrainian civilians have paid a heavy price: more than 5,500 are confirmed dead, and the true number is believed to be in the tens of thousands. The economic cost has also been great. The destruction has already cost Ukraine at least $113B, according to the Kyiv School of Economics. Ukrainian agricultural production and other countries that depend on it have been hit hard. Even with grain ships on the move again, the global food crisis remains dire. Energy prices are also another consequence, affecting many countries around the world. For more, we were joined by Meli Arvas and Julien Mathonniere. #RussiaAttacksUkraine #Energy #Food