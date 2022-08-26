World Share

Is Donald Trump a threat to global security?

From top secret information about French President Emmanuel Macron, to America's nuclear arsenal, speculation has been running wild about what Donald Trump has been holding up in his basement since leaving the White House. As the US government releases more information about why there was a raid on Former US President Donald Trump's home, Democrats want to know if the former President poses a danger to the country and its allies. Guests: Jeffrey Stacey Former Senior Advisor to the US State Department Bruce DelValle Founding Member of Fein and DelValle Law Firm Robert Gutsche Jr US Political Analyst and Senior Lecturer at Lancaster University