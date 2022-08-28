World Share

Pakistan's PM Sharif: Climate-induced humanitarian disaster of epic proportions

There's desperation and displacement in Pakistan, with flood rescue and relief efforts still underway. The South Asian nation is struggling to cope with historic monsoon rains, which have swept away buildings, submerged cities and killed nearly one-thousand people, including 300 children. With many roads unpassable, people in the worst affected areas are now struggling to find food and drinking water. There are reports of many people starving.