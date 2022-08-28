POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Pakistan's PM Sharif: Climate-induced humanitarian disaster of epic proportions
02:05
World
Pakistan's PM Sharif: Climate-induced humanitarian disaster of epic proportions
There's desperation and displacement in Pakistan, with flood rescue and relief efforts still underway. The South Asian nation is struggling to cope with historic monsoon rains, which have swept away buildings, submerged cities and killed nearly one-thousand people, including 300 children. With many roads unpassable, people in the worst affected areas are now struggling to find food and drinking water. There are reports of many people starving.
August 28, 2022
