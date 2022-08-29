POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
What are the challenges facing aid groups in Pakistan?
04:07
World
What are the challenges facing aid groups in Pakistan?
Pakistani leaders are calling for international help, as the death toll from catastrophic flooding exceeds 1,000 people. The annual monsoon season started in mid-June, with severe flooding sweeping away buildings and submerging cities. Jenelle Eli from the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies discusses the challenges facing flood victims. #PakistanFloods #Balochistan #peshawar
August 29, 2022
