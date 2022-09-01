POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Ukraine 6 months: What's next?
August 24, Ukraine’s Independence day, marked exactly six months since Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine. The first 180 days has seen 13 million people displaced, cities levelled and thousands have perished. What Vladimir Putin called his special military operation has been bogged down by dogged resistance. What’s next? GUESTS: Illia Ponomarenko Defence Reporter at The Kyiv Independent Peter Zalmayev Director at the Eurasia Democracy Initiative Olexiy Haran Professor of Comparative Politics Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:00 GMT on TRT World.
September 1, 2022
