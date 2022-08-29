POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Can France mend relations with Algeria?
26:00
World
Can France mend relations with Algeria?
French President Emmanuel Macron concluded his three-day visit to Algeria, just over two months after Algiers celebrated six decades of independence from French colonial rule. But did the trip strengthen ties between the two countries or highlight its weaknesses? Guests: Jacques Reland Senior Research Fellow at The Global Policy Institute Yasser Louati Human Rights and Civil Liberties Activist Klaus Jurgens Political Analyst
August 29, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?