August 29, 2022
Can France mend relations with Algeria?
French President Emmanuel Macron concluded his three-day visit to Algeria, just over two months after Algiers celebrated six decades of independence from French colonial rule. But did the trip strengthen ties between the two countries or highlight its weaknesses? Guests: Jacques Reland Senior Research Fellow at The Global Policy Institute Yasser Louati Human Rights and Civil Liberties Activist Klaus Jurgens Political Analyst
