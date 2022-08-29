World Share

Kiev launches counteroffensive in southern Ukraine

The Ukrainian army has begun a long-awaited counter offensive in the south of the country near Kherson. Western defence sources have confirmed that Ukrainian artillery have carried out intense shelling of Russian command and control posts as well as ammunition dumps. Ukraine’s European allies meanwhile have pledged more military support and reaffirmed their determination to stand with the country despite the rising costs to their economies. Simon McGregor-Wood has more.