Iraqi Shia leader slams violence, tells supporters to stand down
04:05
World
Iraqi Shia leader slams violence, tells supporters to stand down
Shia cleric Muqtada al Sadr has denounced the violence that's gripped his country for days. His supporters are now leaving the fortified Green Zone in Baghdad. At least 30 people were killed in the unrest that broke out just hours after Sadr announced his resignation from politics. Chairman of the Iraq Advisory Council, Farhad Alaaldin weighs in on the significance of this call by the Shia cleric. #MuqtadaalSadr #Baghdad #Iraq
August 30, 2022
