Pakistan floods: Interview with chairman of Pakistan Red Crescent Society
05:49
World
Pakistan floods: Interview with chairman of Pakistan Red Crescent Society
Officials in Pakistan have said this year's severe monsoon rains will cost the country's economy at least $10B. The National Disaster Management Authority says more than3, 000 kilometers of roads and over 160 bridges have been damaged by floods, making the aid effort even more challenging. Abrar-ul-Haq from the Pakistan Red Crescent Society weighs in. #PakistanFloods #Balochistan #peshawar
August 30, 2022
