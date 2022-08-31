POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Power prices in Europe hit record highs
04:28
World
Power prices in Europe hit record highs
Power prices in Europe continue to hit record highs, and as winter approaches, authorities are warning of a full-blown crisis. Already, protests have erupted in many of the world's richest nations as consumers struggle to absorb the increases. Aura Sabadus, senior energy market journalist, unpacks whether this energy crisis exposes the limitations of Europe’s energy market structure. #EnergyPrices #Europe #Ukrainewar
August 31, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?