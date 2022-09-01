POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
MACRON IN ALGERIA
26:00
World
MACRON IN ALGERIA
France and Algeria are trumpeting what they call a new, irreversible dynamic of progress between their countries, following Emmanuel Macron’s 3-day visit to the North African former colony. But beyond the newfound smiles and mutual admiration, what’s in it for both countries? GUESTS: Yahia Zoubir Professor of International Studies Anne-Elisabeth Moutet French Journalist Joseph Downing Senior Lecturer in International Relations at Aston University Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:00 GMT on TRT World.
September 1, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?