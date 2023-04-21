What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war

World Share

Is Iraq heading to another civil war?

Iraq’s government descended into further political turmoil, following the announcement that Muqtada al Sadr would retire from public life. But is this a ploy to rally the Sadrists? And can the country’s fragile political framework find surer footing? Guests: Saad al Muttalibi Political Security Adviser to the Baghdad Security Council Tallha Abdulrazaq Iraqi Security and Political Analyst Borzou Daragahi International Correspondent for The Independent