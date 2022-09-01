What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

More than 16% of Turkish applicants denied Schengen visas in 2021

Schengen visa rejections for Turkish citizens to European countries have tripled in the past decade. Last year, more than 16% of applicants from Türkiye were denied a visa. This is according to a report submitted by a Turkish lawmaker to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe. Managing editor at Daily Sabah Mehmet Celik explains what is behind Schengen visa rejections. #Türkiye #visarejections #Schengen