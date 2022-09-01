POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Across The Balkans: Croatian Tech Company Infobip Sees Rapid Growth
Across The Balkans: Croatian Tech Company Infobip Sees Rapid Growth
Oxford Analytics recently ranked IT company Infobip as one of the most thriving communication software companies in the Balkans. With humble beginnings as a tiny startup in 2006, Infobip now has more than 3,500 employees in over 70 offices worldwide. How did Infobip become such success story? Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World's programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today.
September 1, 2022
