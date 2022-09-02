POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
02:58
World
Opinion polls show Chileans may reject draft constitution
Chileans will head to the polls on Monday to vote on a new constitution aimed at addressing inequalities. Protests and social upheaval in 2019 prompted former President Sebastien Pinera to call for a referendum to replace the country's original constitution. Latin America analyst Colin Harding explains why there is a dramatic change in the support for this new constitution. #Chile #Constitution #AugustoPinochet
September 2, 2022
