Voting closes in the UK’s Conservative Party leadership contest
02:29
World
Voting has now closed, in the UK's conservative party leadership contest, that will determine the country's next prime minister. The winner replaces Boris Johnson, forced to resign after a series of scandals, and will be announced Monday. 11 Tory MP's threw their names in, but it boiled down to a contest between Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and former Finance Minister Rishi Sunak. Truss is currently leading the polls. Sarah Morice takes a look.
September 2, 2022
