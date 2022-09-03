POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
A night of stargazing
03:56
World
A night of stargazing
The ski resort of Saklikent, Antalya, attracts thousands of astronomy enthusiasts eager to gaze at the stars at night during the Antalya Sky Observation Event. In addition to Antalya, the event is organised in Diyarbakir, in Van and in Erzurum in order to engage young people's interest in space with the introduction of Türkiye's National Space Programme. The Sky Observation Event is packed with activities, workshops and presentations about astronomy and science. #skyobservation
September 3, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?