Aid workers appeal for urgent donations to fight floods in Pakistan
World
Pakistan has called for an 'immense humanitarian response' to the devastating floods that have left 12-hundred people dead. Islamabad has made the international appeal as 57 more deaths have been confirmed in one day. The floods have affected one third of the country, and authorities are struggling with relief and rescue operations. The UN Secretary General will visit the country next week - and has told the world to 'stop sleepwalking' through the climate crisis.
September 4, 2022
