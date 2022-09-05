POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Founder of failed crypto exchange Thodex arrested in Albania
Founder of failed crypto exchange Thodex arrested in Albania
The founder and CEO of the failed Turkish cryptocurrency exchange Thodex has been arrested in Albania. Faruk Fatih Ozer, is wanted for fraud after he fled Türkiye last year, allegedly fleecing depositors of billions of dollars. The 27-year-old could face tens of thousands of years in jail. For more, we spoke to economist Taha Arvas in Istanbul. #Thodex #FarukFatihOzer #Cryptocurrency
September 5, 2022
