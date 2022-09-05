Millions left homeless, roads and bridges washed away in Pakistan

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Extreme floods have devastated lives and livelihoods in Pakistan, with more than a-third of the country now underwater. The death toll has climbed past 1,200 while tens of millions of people have been affected as homes, farmland and infrastructure are washed away. The UN has launched a major international appeal, with initial losses expected to cost the already cash-strapped country billions of dollars. Tayyibe Aydin reports. For more, we spoke to economist Ali Khizar from Lahore. #Pakistan #Floods #FloodAid
September 5, 2022
