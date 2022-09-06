POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Could Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia be the next Fukushima?
26:00
World
Could Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia be the next Fukushima?
For the Ukrainians staffing the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, there’s a clear and present danger in their work. In addition to the shelling just outside the station and Russian soldiers controlling the facility, workers are struggling with persistent anxiety and exhaustion. With the area under fire and the plant facing power cuts, are we in danger of disaster at Europe’s biggest nuclear station? Guests: Paul Ingram Senior Research Associate at Cambridge University Miles Pomper Senior Fellow at James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies Ben Aris Editor-in-Chief at BNE IntelliNews
September 6, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?