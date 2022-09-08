World Share

Record rainfall, melting glaciers submerge one-third of Pakistan

Unusually heavy monsoon rains have caused extensive damage in Pakistan. More than 13-hundred people have been killed and millions displaced. The government has estimated the cost of the damage from the floods could exceed 10 billion dollars. Aid agencies are warning that the knock-on effects on education and healthcare will be far greater. Let's look at the impact this natural disaster will have, long after the water has dried up. #pakistanfloods #climatechange