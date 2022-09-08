World Share

Liz Truss - better than Boris?

Liz Truss is the UK's New Prime Minister, and she's already picked a fresh cabinet of MP's to help lead the way. And while she's no Boris Johnson, she did beat the better known Rishi Sunak. The decision was up to Conservative MPs only. If you're a sceptic, you'll have to wait until the 2024 election to vote in someone else! Nexus speaks to Lord Robert Hayward, a Conservative peer in the House of Lords who says we need to give Truss time, Ekansh Sharma, a former Conservative Party Candidate for Hounslow South and a Sunak supporter says we all need to put our trust in the new PM for the good of the UK, Ella Whelan, a political commentator thinks that all politicians could be more authentic and are obsessed with identity politics and Rab Hashem, a member of the successful Liz Truss leadership, believes the new cabinet is a fresh start.