Africa Matters: Somalia Facing Famine
25:36
World
Nearly half of Somalia's population is enduring the worst drought in 40 years. So what needs to be done? Director of the IGAD Climate Prediction and Applications Centre, Guleid Artan shares his perspective. In Ghana, we talk to a painter who is using art to reduce stress and perform what he calls emotional surgery. And as a new school year in begins in Cameroon, the government is providing psychological support to students affected by the war in the English-speaking regions.
September 9, 2022
