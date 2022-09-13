World Share

What does a Russian-Iranian trade deal mean for Europe?

Iran has a chance to come back into the international fold after dialogue reopens with the West to revive the 2015 Nuclear deal. At the same time Russia and Iran are working on a deal that could see Tehran acting as a middle man for Moscow’s gas. Would a trade pact with Russia be worth enough to Iran, for it to jeopardise rebuilding relations with Europe and America? What will it choose? Guests: Dimitri Alexander Simes Journalist Nima Khorrami Research Associate Nikolay Kozhanov Qatar University