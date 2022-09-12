World Share

King Charles III and his family stood vigil at Queen's coffin

It's been another day of historic ceremony in the United Kingdom as the country honours Queen Elizabeth who died last week. Her successor, King Charles started the day by addressing politicians in Westminster before flying to the Scottish capital, Edinburgh to walk behind his mother’s coffin as it was taken to lie in state. It’s part of a tour to all areas of the United Kingdom as the British monarchy undergoes a transition not seen in over seventy years. Our Europe correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood reports from Westminster in London.