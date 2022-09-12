POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Scholz: There is no reason for Iran to reject new proposal
03:10
World
Scholz: There is no reason for Iran to reject new proposal
An agreement to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal is looking increasingly unlikely, according to the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. He was speaking after meeting the Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid in Berlin, who insisted that restoring the 2015 agreement would be a mistake. Germany, France, Britain, Russia and China are still a party to the deal, from which the United States unilaterally withdrew. Sibel Karkus reports from Berlin.
September 12, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?