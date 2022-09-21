BizTech Share

EUROPE’S ENERGY CRISIS: social unrest soon?

Protest in the Czech Republic earlier this month; many wanting steps to curb energy costs and an end to sanctions against Russia over the conflict in Ukraine. Russia now says it won’t re-open the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline it closed for supposed maintenance until that happens. Prices will go up even further. Will resentment grow - and if so, what would that mean? GUESTS: Mathieu Lefevre CEO at More in Common Kaia Parv Chief Investment Officer at CrediLinq.Ai Ellis Cashmore Professor of Sociology at Aston University Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:00 GMT on TRT World.